Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near downtown Wilmington Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Wilmington Police says they received a multiple-round shotspotter alert from the 1600 block of South 12th Street around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived to the area, police found more than a dozen shell casings and an occupied home that had been hit. They say there were no victims or injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington Police. If you would like to remain anonymous, click here.

This incident comes less than a week after a shooting on Greenfield Street that sent one person to the hospital.