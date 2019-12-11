Telephone mix-up leads to a big surprise for elderly woman

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — It was a happy ending for an elderly New Mexico woman who dialed the wrong number. Lucky for her, the people on the other end of the line were able to give her just what she needed.

After four unanswered calls, Bernice decided to leave a voicemail. She thought she was calling a medical supply store but accidentally got the last digit wrong. She had actually called a special agent at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office.

“I put it on speaker and played it for everybody because it was a different kind of missed call, and it was kind of cute and humorous at the same time,” Kyle Hartstock said.

“When he called back to sort things out,” she said, ‘I’m just trying to get ahold of anybody with a walker,’” Hartstock explained.

Instead of telling her she had the wrong number, special agents and analysts decided to find the walker for her.

“We might have purchased three walkers before we got it right, but we got it right,” Hartstock said.

