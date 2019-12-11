The Embers to perform Christmas show in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the top beach and oldies bands in the United States is getting ready to perform a Christmas show for the first time in Pender County.

The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard will perform a Christmas program at Topsail High School’s Kenneth I Lanier Jr. Performing Arts Center on Dec. 15.

Pender County Parks and Recreation Supervisor Zach White came on Good Morning Carolina to talk about the big performance.

Tickets will be available at the door until it is sold out. If you use the promo code “WWAY”, you will get 15% off the $20 ticket price.

Click here to purchase tickets.