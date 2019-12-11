Topsail comes out on top at MEC swim meet

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern Conference held their second swim meet of the season on Wednesday night at the UNCW Natatorium.

Laney was the host school joined by Topsail, Ashley, and New Hanover. The event featured over 20 different races both individual and relays.

Topsail came out with the combined team title on Wednesday with 611 points. Laney finished in second place followed up by Ashley and New Hanover.

All those teams will be back in action next Thursday the 19th.

COMBINED TEAM SCORES

1. Topsail- 611

T2. Laney- 576

T2. Ashley- 576

4. New Hanover- 378

GIRLS SCORES

1. Ashley- 306

2. Laney- 269

3. Topsail- 264

4. New Hanover- 249

BOYS SCORES

1. Topsail- 347

2. Laney- 307

3. Ashley- 270

4. New Hanover- 129