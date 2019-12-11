WATCH: Santa helpers skydive over Oak Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Santa is best known for traveling through the sky using his sleigh powered by eight reindeer, but some of his helpers can get around another way — skydiving!

Over the weekend, more than a dozen people dressed like Santa, Mrs. Claus, elfs and even the Grinch took to the skies in a plane and promptly jumped out of it to the delight of onlookers.

They took the leap as the plane passed over Oak Island’s Lazy Turtle Grill and landed with treats for all the children on the beach.

It was a high-flying way to everyone in the holiday spirit.

2-year-old Kyle Ward, who is battling cancer, along with his family were guests of honor at the event.