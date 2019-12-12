Carolinas Classic All-Star game returning to Wilmington

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Once again, Wilmington, North Carolina is the site for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, March 28, 2020. Hosted by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, the games take place at John T. Hoggard High School. For the third straight year, House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the nonprofit arm of House of Raeford Farms, will sponsor the event.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s top public high school senior boys and girls will compete against their South Carolina High School League counterparts during the 2020 Carolinas Classic. The players will be in Wilmington from March 26 – 28, involving themselves in a variety of community outreach activities preceding the Saturday night games.

“We are pleased to bring the games back to Wilmington and provide exciting basketball action for the fans from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations respectively. “However, we believe the weekend experiences these student-athletes will have off the court will impact them just as significantly as they move to the next season in their lives.”

Participating athletes plan to visit the rehabilitation center and the children’s hospital at New Hanover Regional Medical Center; interact with kids at New Hanover County Elementary Schools; and buddy up with children and adults living with disabilities at The Miracle League of Wilmington baseball field.

“As part of the mission of House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, we strive to encourage young people to become productive and positive members of society through active community involvement,” said House of Raeford CEO Bob Johnson. “The Carolinas Classic event has proven to be a wonderful springboard to accomplish our goal with these players and coaches.”

The North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches Associations will announce player rosters in February of next year. However, here are the coaches selected for the event:

NC Boys

Head Coach Brad LeVine Crest H. S. Shelby, NC

Asst. Coach Chris Cherry South Central H. S. Winterville, NC

NC Girls

Head Coach Barbara Nelson Myers Park H. S. Charlotte, NC

Asst. Coach Jamie Willoughby Tarboro H. S. Tarboro, NC

SC Boys

Head Coach Zeke Washington Blythewood H. S. Blythewood, SC

Asst. Coach Thomas Ryan Dorman H. S. Roebuck, SC

SC Girls

Head Coach Sherer Hopkins Clover H. S. Clover, SC

Asst. Coach Monica Williams Irmo H. S. Columbia, SC

Tickets for the tournament games are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Tickets and schedule information will be available soon at this link.

About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches Associations

The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, has a mission to promote, protect and teach the student athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations collaborate to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

About House of Raeford Farms

House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina, with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s nonprofit arm that aims to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.