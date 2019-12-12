Duplin man accused of prostituting women in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Beaulaville man is accused of bringing women to New Hanover County and prostituting them.

Timothy Bavaro, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with human trafficking and two counts of promotion of prostitution.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FBI, arrested Bavaro at a Market Street motel.

The sheriff’s office said Bavaro had brought the women down from New York.

Bavaro is in the New Hanover County detention center under a $500,000 bond.