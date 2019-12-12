Four charged in Leland home armed robbery

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a late-night armed robbery at a home in Leland, according to police.

Leland PD says officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Moss Court around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During their response, officers located the suspect vehicle traveling on US 74 toward Wilmington and conducted a traffic stop. Officers were then able to take the people inside of the car into custody without incident.

Police says the investigation revealed that the two of the suspects, Sarah Evans and Annie Jo Beattie had been invited into the victim’s home and the other two suspects, Dayonte Cuttino and Hamil Caldwell entered a few minutes later and pointed Airsoft guns at the victims.

All four suspects then reportedly left with money and several electronic items. The items were recovered by officers during the traffic stop.

Dayonte Cuttino, 18, and Hamil Casanova Caldwell, 20, are charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of second degree kidnapping.

Sarah Dallas Evans, 38, and Annie Jo Beattie, 44, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of second degree kidnapping.

All of the suspects are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.