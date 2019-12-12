Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Thursday

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Krispy Kreme is offering guests two times as many ways to spread holiday cheer!

Krispy Kreme’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” returns Thursday, offering fans one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

A highly anticipated occasion during the most wonderful time of the year, “Day of the Dozens” is an ode to delicious doughnuts by the dozen, and all the ways fans can share them.

#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is HERE! 🎉 $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen w/ ANY dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 Celebrate this delicious holiday w/us TODAY ONLY! Get in early, this is going to be a big one! Participating US & CAN shops and other info here https://t.co/2aX2jY1CnO! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/en8me8c7Ka — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 12, 2019

Customers can buy any dozen they want, including the new North Pole‑inspired holiday doughnuts: the Original Glazed “Reindeer Doughnut, the “Santa Belly Doughnut” and the “Present Doughnut” – in order to unlock a $1 Original Glazed dozen.

“On 12/12 buy 12 doughnuts and get 12 more for just $1. That’s a pretty sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.