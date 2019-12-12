Grinch spotted teaching Santa to dance on Pender Co. farm

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Santa and the Grinch were spotted practicing their dance moves together at a Pender County farm.

Santa’s helpers posted a video of the Grinch helping Santa with his moves at Santa’s Village at Old Homestead Farm on the Christmas in the Country Facebook page. The two are dancing to the song “Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

Christmas in the Country at Old Homestead Farm will be open every night starting at 5:30. They have a huge drive through Christmas light show and Santa’s village where Santa and the Grinch are every night until Christmas Eve. The light show will continue till New Years.

It costs $25 per vehicle to view the moving light show, meet with Santa & the Grinch, take family photos, sit by the fire, & more!

The farm is located right off of I-40 exit 408.