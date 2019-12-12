‘High-volume crack supplier’ sentenced to 17+ years in prison

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Shallotte man will spend the next 17 and a half years behind bars for drug charges.

Spencer Lamont Bryant, 33, was sentenced in court Thursday. After prison time, he will be on five years of supervised release.

On August 20, 2019, Bryant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and to distribution of a quantity of cocaine base.

In April, 2011, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in Wilmington and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identified Bryant as a high-volume crack supplier in the Brunswick County area. With the assistance of several confidential sources of information officers conducted ten controlled purchases from Bryant, seizing a total of 265.55 grams of crack from Bryant.

Officers also interviewed multiple witnesses who described Bryant’s drug trafficking operation. Based on those interviews and the amounts seized by law enforcement directly from Bryant between at least June 30, 2007, and March 22, 2019, he was held accountable for the distribution of at least 14 kilograms of crack.