‘I can see you in bed.’ Woman says stranger hacked Ring camera

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WSB) — A Georgia couple is sharing chilling video of the moment they say a stranger hacked into their Ring security camera.
A woman told WSB-TV she was in bed when it happened.
- Advertisement -
“I was terrified. I literally could not move my body,” the woman said.
The woman gave Seiden the video that has the man’s voice yelling into the bedroom.
“Wake up!” the man yells at one point and starts clapping his hands.
“Hello! Hello! Come here, puppy,” he says at another point on the video.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she and her boyfriend installed the camera, so they could keep a close eye on their dog Beau while they’re at work.