Local organizations team up for flu prevention

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Speaking of the flu, it is never too late to be a flu fighter.

Thursday morning, both the New Hanover Emergency Management and county Public Health gave advice on how to protect yourself.

Registered Nurse Nikki Todd says more than 3,000 people have already gotten their shot.

She says it takes about two weeks before the vaccine gets into your system. Although many people think it causes them to feel sick, Todd says that’s not the case.

“Typically what we tell folks is that if you are having a reaction right after you have the flu shot, something was going on in your body. You were just incubating something. Some kind of virus or cold or something. We tell them the flu shot does not give you the flu, and it doesn’t give you a respiratory infection. It’s perfectly safe,” Todd stated.

She says people can get the flu shot through June.