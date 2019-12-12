Police detective sues Dunkin’ Donuts after employee spit in coffee

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (CBS 58) — A Menomonee Falls police detective is suing Dunkin’ Donuts because an employee spit in his drink.

The employee, Brian Colon, admits he did in fact spit in Andrew Martin’s coffee in December 2017.

- Advertisement -

He says he was working at the Menomonee Falls Dunkin’ Donuts with his pregnant fiance when Martin came in.

Martin’s lawyer, Victor Harding, says Martin was a regular.

“I suspect they knew exactly who he was and for whatever malicious reason, the guy behind the counter spit in his coffee,” Harding said.

Harding thinks Martin was targeted for being a police officer.

Colon claims Martin had yelled and cursed at his fiance for messing up his drink order.

Read more here.