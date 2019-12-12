UNCW Baseball sets date for Spring Training Banquet

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Tickets are now on sale for the UNCW Spring Training Banquet set for Jan. 17 in the Burney Center on the UNCW campus.

Tickets are $70 and a table of seven seats can be purchased for $700.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the silent auction, introduction of the 2020 Seahawks, announcing of team awards and a season preview from first-year head coach Randy Hood , the evening will also feature a panel of former Seahawks Josh Bonifay, Seth Frankoff, Austin Warren and Casey Golden , which will field questions from the audience about all aspects of professional baseball.

Bonify, who played for the Seahawks for two seasons before being selected by Pittsburgh in the 1999 MLB Draft, enters his second season as the Director of Player Development for the Philadelphia Phillies while Frankoff completed his second season in the Korean Baseball Organization and helped lead the Doosan Bears to the league championship. Frank was a four-year letterwinner for the Seahawks and taken in the 27th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Warren is a member of the Los Angeles Angels who finished his first full season with the organization at the Double A level and pitched in the Arizona Fall League. Warren helped the Seahawks to their fifth CAA title in 2018 and was named to the All-Tournament team. Golden, the 2018 South Atlantic League Most Valuable Player, is one of the top power hitters in the Colorado Rockies organization, hitting at least 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons. During his four seasons at UNCW, Golden helped UNCW to three NCAA regional appearances and earned All-America and CAA Player of the Year honors in 2017.

Also speaking from the UNCW senior class is Jackson Meadows , a two-year starter and second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association infielder.

The evening begins at 5:45 p.m. with check-in and the program commences at 7 p.m.