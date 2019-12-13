Bank mistakenly puts $37M in woman’s account

A Texas woman got quite the surprise when she discovered $37 million in her bank account.

Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at work when she decided to take a look at her bank account.

- Advertisement -

“I was like, ‘Wow! We have a lot of money,” she said.

She discovered her account had an extra $37 million in it. Balloon hoped it was a gift, but called her husband to let him know about the money. He called the bank to ask about the deposit.

Legacy Bank explained the error happened during a manual input of foreign currency and the exchange rate caused the mix up.

“I was a millionaire. I have a screen shot of it, so I can say that now,” Balloon said.

Read more here