Deputies: Pender man wanted for ‘vicious’ attack on woman

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office say they need your help finding a man who is wanted for a “vicious” attack on a woman.

PCSO is looking for Sevonta Akeem Waddell.

- Advertisement -

Deputies says the attack happened on Dec. 8 in the 900 block of New Road at Jordan Lane in Burgaw.

Waddell’s victim was bitten severely, beaten and had personal items stolen during the assault, according to PCSO.

Waddell is wanted on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female and larceny.

He also has numerous other outstanding orders for arrest/warrants.

Anyone with information is requested to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 259-1515.