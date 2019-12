WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman was hit by a car at Costco in Wilmington Friday morning, according to police.

Wilmington Police Department says the 71-year-old woman was hit around 10:30 a.m. in front of the main entrance.

- Advertisement -

The victim was taken to hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Police say the incident was ruled accidental and no charges will be filed.