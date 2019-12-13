Heat For The Holidays: High school teacher wins free HVAC system

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY and Fulford Heating and Cooling team up each year to bring a brand new American Standard HVAC system to someone in need right here in the Cape Fear community and this year is no different.

Alongside Team Adam Slack of Guaranteed Rate, we suprised the winner Friday.

- Advertisement -

Christopher Ward is the 2019 Heat For The Holidays winner.

1 of 1

Watch the video above to see his reaction when WWAY’s Randy Aldridge surprised the North Brunswick High School teacher at his home.