Hurricane Florence victim can rebuild after winning NC lottery prize

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A major jackpot, $340 million, is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but don’t throw away your ticket if you don’t win the jackpot, it could still be worth a lot of money.

David Burnette of Newport found that out when he won a $50,000 Mega Millions prize in last Friday’s drawing. He said he plans to repair the damage Hurricane Florence caused to his home.

- Advertisement -

Burnette won the prize after he stopped at the Handy Mart on Arendell Street in Morehead City and bought a Quick Pick ticket. The retiree said he couldn’t believe it when realized he had a winning ticket.

“I called my wife in to check the numbers,” Burnette said. “It felt great to win.”

Burnette’s $3 Megaplier ticket matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. It multiplied to $50,000 when the 5X Megaplier was drawn. In addition to the jackpot, the game offers nine different ways to win.

“Mr. Burnette is just one example of the different life-changing prizes someone can win playing Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Even if you don’t win the jackpot, double check your ticket, there may be another big prize on it.”

Other than the jackpot, prizes can range from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket a player buys.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $340 million annuity worth $230.8 million cash. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy their Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.

This Mega Millions jackpot has helped the lottery raise over $5.9 million for education in North Carolina.

So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.