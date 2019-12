WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a 100% chance of snow at Halyburton Park Friday night.

Santa is coming to town and a snow making machine will fill the air with snowflakes for his big arrival.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation is turning the park into a winter wonderland from 6-7:30 p.m.

You are invited to visit with Santa for free.

The park is located at 4099 S. 17. Street in Wilmington.