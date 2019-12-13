Local leaders go to jail for a cause

New Hanover County (WWAY) — Local leaders were locked up Friday afternoon for a very good cause.

It’s called the Miracle of Rotary, and they couldn’t get out of “jail” until they raised $1000.

- Advertisement -

It all went down at Strickland’s Blinds, Shades, and Shutters on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Central Rotary and other groups were raising money for children with serious illnesses to get special wishes.

Chair Louise McColl says this event makes such a difference to these kids.

“One of the girls has cancer in her leg, and she’s had to have like 50 screws put in. The little boy that was just here has hearing loss, and we’re buying him what you call a f.m. station, and then another little boy, who’s lost his eye to cancer, we’re buying him a computer for home school,” McColl said.

So far, McColl says they’ve raised $11,500 and is hoping for much more.

To get involved, click here.