Military Mamas wrap presents for children of service members

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — For men and women in the military, the holidays often mean time away from their families. Military Mama Network is a nationwide group with mamas right here in the Cape Fear.

The Brunswick County chapter of Military Mamas held a wrapping party Friday night to wrap presents for 19 children in the southeast with a parent serving overseas.

Kerri Trayah is part of the chapter and says the emotional impact of having loved ones deployed or serving can take a toll on a family.

“What we try to do is provide them a little Christmas, something to fill the gap,” Trayah says. “A lot of military families just don’t have enough income to make it happen.”

Military Mama Network started as a Facebook group and recently became part of Facebook’s More Together Campaign.

Gifts aside, Trayah says it’s all about building a support system.

“We’re there to support the troops, their families, the veterans an each other,” she says.

Trayah says the majority of the funding for the gifts this year came out of the group’s own pockets. She says they hope to be able to help children right here in Brunswick County eventually.

If you would like to donate to the network, you can text “MMN” to 71441.