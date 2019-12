NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Maria-Jose Hernandez Castellanos was last seen today at 2709 Castle Hayne Road Lot 28.

She is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighs about 170lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.