House fire briefly shuts down busy Wilmington road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department says everyone is okay following a Friday morning blaze at a home on Wrightsville Avenue.

WFD says when they arrived to the home in the 5000 block of Wrightsville Ave. they saw heavy smoke.

Firefighters found a fully involved kitchen fire that extended to the living room.

The section of Wrightsville Ave. from Wallace Avenue to Wood Dale Drive was closed while crews put out the blaze. It has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation.

Red Cross has been notified to help those who lived at the home.