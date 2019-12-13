Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route to close for 3 months

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A project to replace the aging cable-counterweight ramp system at the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry terminals will temporarily shut down the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route beginning Jan. 6.

The $3 million project will replace the old system with an updated hydraulic ramp system, which runs smoother and is less prone to accidental failures such as the one that shut down the route for five weeks in August.

“This is a critically needed upgrade that will bring the Southport and Fort Fisher terminals up to date technologically,” said NCDOT Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We know the shutdown will be an inconvenience for commuters on that route, but it will result in more reliable ferry service in the long run.”

Contractors are hoping to complete the project and have the route reopened by April 6.

Commuter pass holders will automatically be credited with an extension to their passes after the route reopens.