State Superintendent make special visit to hand out free books

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Some early holiday gift-giving is in the books, for some local schoolchildren.

Friday morning, the State Superintendent and Santa made a special visit to the Early Childhood Center on College Road in Wilmington.

Mark Johnson and Santa stopped by a couple of classrooms and gave students free books for the holidays.

The goal was to help students rebuild their libraries after Hurricane Florence. The titles were donated by an organization called First Book.

“We know that when they’re this young, they’re learning how to read, and that’s very important because when they get a little bit older, they need to read to learn. It’s all encompassing when it comes to success and school and after,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Santa will also be visiting some schools in Winston Salem and Charlotte.