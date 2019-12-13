UNCW adjusts tuition for upcoming academic year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The UNCW Board of Trustees held a meeting Friday afternoon to consider recommendations for student costs for the upcoming school year.

Some of the costs include tuition, fees, room and board rates, and other charges.

Vice Chancellor Mike Lackey says anytime there is a tuition adjustment, a meeting with the board of trustees is required.

“The proposed tuition increases and mandatory fee adjustments will help to be able to better address those needs. Things are dealing with student advisors, student coaches, additional support in the registrars office. It really will help to see benefits all across campus,” Lackey stated.

He says this will not affect the undergraduate in-state tuition for students who currently attend.

Instead, the tuition for incoming students will be set for their years on campus.