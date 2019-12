It’s that time of the year when porch pirates are on the prowl looking to steal precious packages. So the actions of a UPS driver caught on camera were all the more impressive to Sampson County homeowner Latoya Price.

When she watched the video from her doorbell camera, Price saw the extra effort Vince Talley made on Wednesday to protect her new TV.

“It really meant a lot to me, because I do see all of the negative from their job,” she said.