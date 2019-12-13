Weekend morning lane closures expected in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation plans to close several traffic lanes in Wilmington one morning this weekend to safely trim low hanging limbs.

Between 7 a.m. and noon on Sunday, the left eastbound lane and the right westbound lane of Market Street will be closed near 23rd Street. Due to the right lane closure on Market Street, 23rd Street will be closed from Lyndon Avenue to Market Street.

NCDOT crews are trimming limbs to increase visibility of the traffic signals at the intersection of Market and 23rd streets.

During the work, southbound 23rd Street traffic will be detoured onto Princess Place Drive, 16th Street and Market Street. Northbound 23rd Street will be detoured onto Market Street, 17th Street and Princess Place Drive.

Drivers should anticipate needing some extra time for their Sunday morning commute and use caution while crews are working.