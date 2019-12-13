Wilmington Boys Choir Holiday Pops Concert celebrates the sounds of the season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boys Choir is celebrating the season with a concert of holiday pop songs and festive tunes. You and your family can enjoy the concert Tuesday at the Country Club of Landfall.

Founded in 1984 under the direction of David Hines, the Wilmington Boys Choir was active until 1999 and began again in 2014. The choir has sung at many impressive venues including Biltmore House, Duke University Chapel and Westminster Abbey.

The choir is performing under the direction of Ronnie Wise Tuesday, December 17. The event includes food and drinks!

