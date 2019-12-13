Woman arrested after shooting injures man in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman is behind bars after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Gail Angela Sigrist has been charged with attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office says there was a domestic argument just before 1 p.m. in the 5600 block of Myrtle Grove Road.

They say a 59-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

Sigrist is currently being held in the New Hanover County Jail.

Her next court date is scheduled for Monday.