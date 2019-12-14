A wreath now graces every veteran’s grave at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens

Saturday was National Wreaths Across America Day. On the second Saturday of each December, thousands of wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans across the United States to thank those who have served or are currently serving our country.

On Saturday, there were about 1,600 wreath-laying ceremonies across all 50 states.

Three of those ceremonies are in our area.

Up until two years ago, the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand only had two wreath ceremonies; one in Georgetown and another in Florence. Now, there’s also one in North Myrtle Beach.

Lt. Col. Michael Speakmon of the Grand Strand Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol said because of the large population of veterans along the Grand Strand, many felt that the North Myrtle Beach area needed its own ceremony.

“We thought it was important to bring it to North Myrtle Beach, because the Grand Strand, stretching from Georgetown all the way up to the North Carolina – South Carolina border, has hundreds of veterans living here,” Speakmon said.

