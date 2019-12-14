Foundations give out free trees to homeowners

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Saturday morning, people were serious about getting free trees at the Legion Stadium in Wilmington.

Hurricane Florence damaged a lot of residents’ wildlife.

That’s why the Arbor Day Foundation partnered with the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to give out more than 1,000 trees.

They gave away 20 different tree species to homeowners.

Arborists were also there to educate people on proper planting techniques and tree selections.

Resident Oriana Bolden who lost nine trees says she couldn’t let the opportunity pass her by.

“I actually have a little bit of a mini farm, so shade is important during certain times of the year. The compost from the leaves will be used. The whole thing is important to me,” Bolden said.

Each person walked away with two trees of their choice.