Human bones found in Harnett County yard ID’d as homeowner

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) — Human bones found in a Harnett County yard earlier this week have been identified as the 52-year-old homeowner.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said they were concerned because they had not seen the person who lived at a home on Monroe Lane in Dunn.

Officials said dental records revealed the bones belonged to 52-year-old Carlton Glenn Parker, 52, of that address.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

