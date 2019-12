An official with South Carolina Highway Patrol says one pedestrian is dead after they were hit in Horry County, and officers are looking for the suspected driver.

The official says it happened on US17 near Baldwin Ave. in Little River, around 7:35 p.m. Friday night.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, an Horry County Coroner says the pedestrian killed is James Urban. He was 58 years old and had recently moved to the Little River area from Michigan.

