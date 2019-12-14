Remains believed to be missing Concord mother found after more than 7 years

CONCORD, N.C. (WSOC) — Police believe they have found the remains of a Concord mother who was last seen in August 2012.
Crystal Morrison was 31 years old when she vanished after work at a recruiting firm in Concord.
- Advertisement -
Police said skeletal remains were found by a survey crew working in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway (NC Highway 73) and Winecoff School Road.
Authorities said they believe the remains to be Morrison, but forensic testing is needed because of the extreme amount of decomposition.
Morrison had left work early on Aug. 24, 2012, because she wasn’t feeling well. She had called a friend to pick her up at a gas station near her workplace, but when that friend arrived she was nowhere in sight.