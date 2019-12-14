UNC System names Kevin Guskiewicz as 12th chancellor of UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — The University of North Carolina System announced Friday that Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz would become the 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive officer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Guskiewicz was selected by UNC System Interim President Bill Roper and approved by the UNC Board of Governors from among two final candidates for the position.

Guskiewicz replaced Carol Folt in February after she announced her resignation and was then forced out early.

“Kevin Guskiewicz possesses the leadership qualities needed to take Carolina forward: strength, poise, humility, vision, the strong proficiency to listen, and the ability to bring people together,” said Dr. Roper. “Throughout his distinguished career in higher education, Kevin has demonstrated a sustained track record of success. I have the utmost confidence that UNC-Chapel Hill will continue to flourish and prosper under his continued leadership.”

