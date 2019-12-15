American Legion honors fallen Vietnam War soldier

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An American Legion post now has a new name. It honors a local man who was killed in the Vietnam War.

John E. Jacobs was drafted into army in 1968. That same year, his unit was ambushed and he died from small arms fire.

Now, 51 years later, American Legion Post 68 in Leland decided to change its name to honor him.

We’re told by his family members how much it meant to them as they experienced the accomplishment on his behalf.

Mom Mildred Jacobs stated, “Ain’t nothing I could do to bring him back, but I thank God we’re living to see this event that appreciates us.” Mildred Jacobs.

The new name is John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68.

Sister Martha Jacobs said “He would be so proud of us there. I always believe that as long as a soldier is remembered he never dies.”