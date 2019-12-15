Fundraiser held for ATV accident survivors

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Saturday, December 15th, a fundraiser was held for two teens who were severely injured in an ATV accident in November.

17-year-old Cameron Ludlum and 19-year-old Alex Tedder collided with a car on Holden Beach Road in supply while crossing a road.

They were airlifted to the hospital with multiple injuries. Both lost their left legs from the knee down and are going through rehab.

Saturday at Wings Ministry in Ocean Isle Beach, the boys families worked to raise money for medical bills and prosthetics.

19-year-old Alex says now that he has a second chance at life, he’s going to give it all he’s got.

“If there’s something I didn’t want to pursue in life, before, I realized how thankful I was to be alive, and that thing that I wanted to pursue has come back,” Tedder said.

That “thing” Tedder speaks of, is his interest in photography. He’s picked up a camera and is putting it to good use.

Meanwhile, his friend Cameron still needs more surgeries.

To help Alex Tedder, click here.

To help Cameron Ludlum, click here.