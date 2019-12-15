Residents protest against coyote trapping on Bald Head Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A group of people protested against the village trapping coyotes in an effort to save sea turtle eggs in Bald Head Island Sunday morning.

Protesters say there’s better ways to preserve wildlife than injuring and killing coyotes and possibly other animals with leg traps.

- Advertisement -

Local leaders decided to delay their plans due to changes within council.

Their plan was to hire a veterinarian to shoot trapped coyotes with a dart, which would sedate the animal.

Protesters are concerned about why the life of one species is being chosen over another.