U.S. Army Soldier grants mom’s Christmas wish

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Christmas came a little early for an army mom when her son drove nearly 30 hours to surprise her at the Southport Ferry Terminal.

With the help of family, her son Brandon organized this surprise two weeks ago when she told him it was her Christmas wish.

Brandon and his wife began their trip on Friday, and arrived in the area at 3 a.m. Sunday morning, all to see his mom smile.

The anticipation was high for U.S. Army Soldier Brandon Graham all because he was about to do something he’d never done before, grant his mother her Christmas wish.

Terri Graham has three children, and all but Brandon live nearby.

He’s spent his time in school and training as an artillery mechanic to serve our country in the army. His post is 28 hours away in Colorado.

After nearly a year of phone calls, and Facetime, Terri tells me her son was the missing piece she needed to complete her Christmas holiday.

Brandon says he began organizing the visit two weeks ago when his mother expressed how badly she wanted to see him.

Brandon says he had to work strategically.

“Pretty much a lot of lying to my mom, which I normally don’t do, but to see the reaction on her face when she seen me, it was worth it,” Brandon stated.

Without the help of his father Wendell Graham and other family members, it wouldn’t have been possible to see his mom smile.

“I knew that when he told me he was going to come down, he wanted to make a surprise for his mother, that’s when all of us kicked in. I knew it would make her very happy,” Wendell said.