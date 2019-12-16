Bladen County animal shelter temporarily waives adoptions fees

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting Monday, there is an early holiday gift for your wallet if you’re looking to adopt a pet in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Animal Control and Shelter is waiving adoption fees from Monday through the end of the year.

You will still be required to pay the $25-$30 vaccination fees for dogs and $15 for cats.

They’re open weekdays noon to 5 p.m. but will be closed on the 24, 25 and 26.

The shelter is waiving the adoption fees to get as many animals out of the shelter and in a home for the holidays.