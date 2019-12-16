Cape Fear CC women fall in Sea Devil Classic opener

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–South Georgia Technical College went on a 17-2 run midway through the first quarter on Monday night and Cape Fear Community College was never able to respond dropping the game 87-71.

The Lady Jets had five players finish in double figures led by Yasriyyah Wazeerud-Din with a game-high 19.

The meeting between the two schools was the second game of the Sea Devil Classic this week in Wilmington. CFCC will take on East Georgia State College tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., while South Georgia Tech takes on Lackawanna College at 1:00 p.m.