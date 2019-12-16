Concerns raised over cars passing school bus on busy Wilmington road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you know when you’re supposed to stop for a school bus? The rules can vary by state, and it can get confusing.

One parent is upset after seeing cars fly by his daughter’s bus at her stop.

“A child is going to get hurt or killed, and there’s no excuse for that,” Barry Price said. “It’s not just here, it’s all over the city, or at least on this bus’s route.”

The bus picks up Price’s daughter on the busy corner of Oleander Drive and Peiffer Avenue.

“She’s literally scared to death because one, they’re passing it, but two, it’s very high speeds that these people are going,” he said.

Price has video of cars on the other side of Oleander passing the stopped bus while it’s picking kids up. It has him worried for his daughter’s life.

“As you can see, a very high volume road here. a lot of traffic,” Price said. “A lot of traffic above the speed limit.”

But when are you required to stop for the bus? The Wilmington Police Department explains when you are and are not required to stop.

“North Carolina law says that if you’re traveling in the same direction as the school bus, you’re required to stop,” Corporal Adam Schwartzel said. “In the opposite direction, the only time you are not required to stop is if there are two or more lanes going one direction, two or more lanes going the other direction and there is something in the middle.”

That means cars on the other side of Oleander are not required to stop for this bus. But Price says the bus stop just opens the door for too many potential accidents.

“They could put the bus stop a little bit down this road,” he said. “It’s nothing to turn around.”

Price wants something to change before it’s too late.

“I don’t want my child’s life put at risk,” he said,

In addition to reaching out to us, Price also contacted police and the school district. a spokeswoman with Wilmington Police tells us its traffic unit is aware of the issue. School officials tell us they weren’t aware of any complaints about that stop.