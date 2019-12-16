Cruz, KBueno Norte to close in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Live. Eat. Surf. restaurant group announced it is closing two of its nine restaurants.

Cindy Vach, the wife of the late company founder Josh Vach, announced the closures of Cruz, located at 7205 Wrightsville Avenue, and KBueno Norte, located at 8211 Market Street.

Cruz will close December 22. KBueno Norte will close December 23.

According to her post, Josh opened Cruz and KBueno Norte while he was ill.



“Josh never wanted to stop looking forward and was determined to beat cancer which is why he pushed himself to open the locations,” she said. “We were actually sitting at Duke waiting for his first round of chemotherapy when we opened the doors to CRUZ for lunch service.”

Staff at both locations were placed at other locations.