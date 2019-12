(CNN) — A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors-sweet carrot and cheesy tomatoes.

They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.