Man convicted of murdering pregnant woman and unborn child

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn child in a New Hanover County court room Monday morning.

Tevin Vann is accused of killing Ashley Ann McLean at the Best Western on Market Street in 2016.

Vann was convicted by a jury of two counts of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

During the trial last week, Vann admitted to prosecutors that he met McLean at the hotel and paid for sexual services.

WWAY will have his sentence as it becomes available.