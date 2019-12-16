Military widow gifted free home in Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An area military widow gets an early Christmas gift.

After her husband made the ultimate sacrifice, Brandy Carver-Smithey gets a mortgage-free home from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The foundation honors the sacrifice firefighter Stephen Siller made on 9/11.

It supports military and first responders and their families who make the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s not just about the homes they give,” Carver-Smithey said. “It’s about the remembrance of our loved ones.”

Monday, they gave a mortgage-free home to Carver-Smithey, a woman who lost her high school sweetheart in Afghanistan.

The two attended Laney High School and met their senior year.

A few short years later, Lance Corporal Ross Carver died during combat operations.

In Monday’s ceremony, LCpl Carver’s uncle described him in a verse.

“1 Peter 4:10 says it ‘Each of you as a good manager should use the gift that God has given you to serve others,'” said David Carver. “And that’s what Ross did.”

Before now, she and her children were living in a smaller home and the move allows them to all get their own rooms.

She says she keeps her late husband close with a custom bracelet.

“I’ve had my bracelet since a week after his death and I’ve never taken it off, not even at the airport,” Carver-Smithey said. “He’s always there, holding our hands and making sure we make the right decisions in life.”