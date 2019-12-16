NC ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant founder surprised on GMA

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Maggie Kane is recovering from the surprise of a lifetime that played out on national network television Monday.
ABC’s Good Morning America celebrated Maggie’s success in creating A Place the Table, a first-of-its-kind restaurant in downtown Raleigh.
Maggie used her experience helping homeless people to create a “pay what you can” restaurant, where homeless people, business executives, and others from across the Triangle share meals together.
“If you had asked me four years ago if this café would work, no way would I have said ‘yes,'” Kane told ABC11. “It’s incredible. This community has made this possible. This community has loved on this place so much.”
Maggie was prepared for the GMA team to profile the restaurant, but she had no idea they wanted to surprise her with a well-deserved break away from the cafe.